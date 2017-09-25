Officials Give Tips On How To Prevent Spread Of Infectious Diseases Associated With Organized Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doctors say locker rooms and gyms are favorite places for bacteria, and if athletes aren’t careful, they can end up with some nasty infections.

That’s why athletic trainer Anais Mixson makes sure the mats and other equipment at her New Jersey high school are always wiped clean.

“If we don’t take the proper precautions, if we skip steps, that’s where were gonna see athletes who will have infections that could possibly last them the rest of their lives,” Mixson, who works at Neptune High School, said.

A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics offers new guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among student athletes and how to treat them appropriately.

“We want to bring focus to the doctor in the office, the athlete and the parent and to the people who are running sporting events,” Dr. Stephen Rice, who is the director of sports medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, said.

Infections are especially common in close contact sports like football and wrestling.

“If they’re not going home and showering after practice, or they’re not washing their workout clothes, then those are the things that are going to spread infections,” Rice said.

Doctors say about 10 to 15 percent of injuries that sideline college athletes are related to infectious diseases.

Student athletes can also help protect themselves by wiping down equipment before and after every use, and never share personal items like water bottles and towels.

The report from the American Academy of Pediatrics also says it’s important for student athletes to be up to date on immunizations.