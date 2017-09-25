Ted Nugent: Protesting NFL Players Should ‘Take A Little Trip To Valley Forge In January’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Rocker Ted Nugent is now wading into the national anthem controversy involving NFL players.

More than 200 players knelt, sat on a bench, raised a fist, or remained indoors during the playing of the national anthem following President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks made at a rally in Alabama on Friday.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag, to say ‘get that son of a [expletive] off the field right now, he’s fired, he’s fired!’” Trump said.

Trump continued his sentiment on Twitter over the weekend, calling for players to be fired or suspended if they keep “disrespecting” the American flag.

Nugent, who is a supporter of the president, said the players who are protesting need to visit the battlefields in Valley Forge.

“Take a little trip to Valley Forge in January. If you don’t know where that is, just Google it from the sidelines. Hold a musket in your fingers and imagine it piercing your flesh and breaking a bone or two,” Nugent said in a Facebook post. “There won’t be a doctor or trainer to assist you until after the battle, so just wait your turn. Take your cleats and socks off to get a real experience. Then take a knee.”

Nugent added that the players should also “take a knee” on the beaches of Normandy, Vietnam and Fallujah.

“You haven’t an inkling what it took to get you where you are; but your ‘protest’ is duly noted. Not only is it disgraceful to a nation of real heroes, it serves the purpose of pointing to your ingratitude for those who chose to defend you under that banner that will still wave long after your jersey is issued to another,” said Nugent.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the kneeling movement last year while former President Barack Obama was in office to protest social injustice and police brutality.

No NFL team has yet to sign Kaepernick this season.

