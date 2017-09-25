Rutgers Opens New Nursing And Science Building

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Now that the fall term has opened, students at Rutgers University-Camden are settling into a brand new Nursing and Science Building.

The $62.5 million teaching and research facility expands the “eds and meds” corridor in Camden.

“This is the place where the future is being made right now,” said Rutgers University-Camden Chancellor Phoebe Haddon.

Haddon says it connects the University District, which includes the Rutgers-Camden campus, with Cooper University Hospital.

“Years from now, we’re going to reflect on today as a transformative moment for Rutgers-Camden, with a teaching facility that is second to none,” said Haddon

Junior Brooke Trigiani of Morristown, Vice President of the Rutgers-Camden Student Nurses’ Association, is grateful not only for the new building, but for her professors.

“The faculty here at Rutgers has truly made an impact on the quality of my education, and developing my character as a nurse,” said Trigiani.

More than 1,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs, ranging from biology, chemistry, nursing and physics will benefit from its computer labs, classrooms, lecture halls and study stations.