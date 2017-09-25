Report: Darren Sproles Out Indefinitely With A Broken Arm

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not all good news from the Eagles’ 24-21 win over the Giants.

The Eagles lost their most dependable and, arguably, explosive offensive player on Sunday — Darren Sproles, who suffered a broken arm according to a report from Ian Rapoport.

According to Dr. Mark Schwartz, a NovaCare Orthopedic Surgeon, Sproles could be out anywhere from two to eight weeks depending on the severity of the fracture.

“Best case scenario it’s a hairline fracture, they put him in a short arm cast — padded — and hopefully back two to three weeks,” Schwartz said on Monday.

Sproles, 34, is among the NFL’s all-time leading players in all-purpose yards.

