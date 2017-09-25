Critics Weigh In On Trump’s New Travel Ban

By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The new travel ban is seen by critics as the old travel ban, but with some new countries added to muddy the waters.

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the new travel ban is unconstitutional, just like the last one.

“This is just another attempt to unlawfully restrict the immigration of people who practice Islam, and people who hail from different parts of the globe that the president has demonstrated some form of xenophobia towards,” said CAIR’s Timothy Welbeck.

Molly Tack-Hooper of the American Civil Liberties Union says this one is intended to obscure the anti-Islam sentiment.

“He’s added a couple of non-majority Muslim countries. But they are North Korea, where almost no one comes to the United States from, and Venezuela, but the Venezuelan addition only applies to government officials and their families,” said Tack-Hooper.

