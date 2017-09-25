Christie Announces Opening Of Hurricane Maria Hotline

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Chris Christie announced the opening of a hotline to help residents affected by Hurricane Maria.
Residents who are searching for friends and loved ones in Puerto Rico, or interested in volunteering and donating can call 833-NJ-HELPS (833-654-3577).
“Hurricane Maria has disrupted every aspect of life in Puerto Rico, and New Jerseyans are ready to help in any way they can,” said Christie. “We send our thoughts and prayers to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, as the tragic toll this storm has taken on our fellow Americans is fully understood. We extend our condolences to those who lost loved ones and encourage New Jersey residents to get involved in the relief effort. We are confident we will be able to help this island that is, in so many ways, connected to the Garden State.”
The hotline is available in both English and Spanish.
It will also operate during normal business hours but messages can be left at any time.