NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Christie Announces Opening Of Hurricane Maria Hotline

Filed Under: Chris Christie, Hurricane Maria

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Chris Christie announced the opening of a hotline to help residents affected by Hurricane Maria.

Residents who are searching for friends and loved ones in Puerto Rico, or interested in volunteering and donating can call 833-NJ-HELPS (833-654-3577).

Ivanka Trump Spearheads $200 Million STEM Effort

“Hurricane Maria has disrupted every aspect of life in Puerto Rico, and New Jerseyans are ready to help in any way they can,” said Christie. “We send our thoughts and prayers to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, as the tragic toll this storm has taken on our fellow Americans is fully understood. We extend our condolences to those who lost loved ones and encourage New Jersey residents to get involved in the relief effort. We are confident we will be able to help this island that is, in so many ways, connected to the Garden State.”

The hotline is available in both English and Spanish.

It will also operate during normal business hours but messages can be left at any time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch