Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Stops In Philly For ‘Best Cheesesteak In The Land’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Philly over the weekend and got in on the great cheesesteak debate!
The Facebook founder posted a photo of his visit at Pat’s King of Steaks on Sunday night.
Zuckerberg said he “traveled all the way to Philadelphia for the best cheesesteak in the land.”
Pat’s employees say they were stunned when the billionaire approached the window.
“He was just a really normal guy. You would have never really known the guy is worth half a billion dollars or whatever millions… you would have never known it,” said Pat’s King of Steaks night manager Michael Boninfante. “It’s just really cool to find out that a guy larger than life, at the end of the day, is just a normal guy.”
So the big question is what did Zuckerberg order? According to employees, he and some friends went for six steaks, “wiz wit.”
