PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Darren Sproles has tore his ACL and broke his wrist on the same play on Sunday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed during Monday’s press conference.

The 34-year-old running back is among the top 10 all-time players in all-purpose yards and, as expected, many reacted to the devastating news on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, some media members, and fans.

Sproles my prayers to u and the fam .. get well soon bro @DarrenSproles — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 25, 2017

Best wishes on a speedy recovery to my guy, @DarrenSproles! We’ll miss you out there, 43. pic.twitter.com/1R7zzS3smu — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) September 25, 2017

Prayers up for @DarrenSproles — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) September 25, 2017

Darren Sproles is like family to all of us. This one really hurts. — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) September 25, 2017

Darren Sproles walked off the field on his own power with a torn ACL. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) September 25, 2017

Drew Brees in 2015 on Darren Sproles: pic.twitter.com/CwoyHL7Kaa — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 25, 2017

So Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play and walked to the locker room like nothing was wrong. A warrior without peer. — Reuben Frank (@RoobCSN) September 25, 2017

Most expect this to be it for Sproles. I wouldn't count him out just yet, though. But such a devastating blow. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) September 25, 2017

Sad to hear of injuries to Darren Sproles; talk about overcoming barriers to entry. Eagles getting him for a 5th rd pick was true steal. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 25, 2017

@DarrenSproles is a huge loss off the field also. Everyone connected with the Birds loves Mighty Mouse…an inspiring person. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) September 25, 2017

On field, this is a big loss for #Eagles. Sproles was their best RB, big on 3rd down/hurry up O & very solid PR. Not sure he can be replaced — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 25, 2017

Darren Sproles walked off the field yesterday with little to no limp with a torn ACL and a broken arm. Tough dude. — Gym Shorts (@IgglesCoverage) September 25, 2017

Darren Sproles literally gave up an arm and a leg to beat the giants. Hope to see that man in the Eagles HOF in a couple of years. — Trian Baing (@TaingasaurusRex) September 25, 2017

Man I love Darren Sproles he's adorable he did not deserve those injuries — Tj Kinsey (@tjkinsey7) September 25, 2017

Man Darren Sproles had it rough yesterday, ACL tear and broken arm in the same play…. no bueno. Speedy recovery bromigo — Brother_Ray (@SkinNny_Loc) September 25, 2017