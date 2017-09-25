Fallen Wilmington Firefighters Honored During Ceremony

WILMINGTON, DEL. (CBS) — Three firefighters who were killed in the line of duty were remembered Monday during a ceremony in Wilmington, Delaware.
The ceremony took place at Wilmington Fire Station #4. It marked one year since the blaze that claimed the lives of Captain Christopher Leach, Lieutenant Jerry Fickes, Jr. and Lieutenant Ardythe Hope.
Leach and Fickes were killed while battling the fire. Hope was injured and died several months later as a result.
Beatriz Fana-Ruiz was charged with murder and arson after authorities determined she had intentionally set the fire at the home where she lived in the 1900 block of Lakeview Road.
The ceremony included the presentation of three bronze plaques honoring the late firefighters, which will be permanently installed at the fire stations where each firefighter was assigned.