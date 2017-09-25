$50 Million Ronald McDonald House Construction Underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good weather and a flow of dollars have enabled construction crews in West Philadelphia to make strong progress on laying the foundation for the expansion of the Ronald McDonald House.

Susan Campbell, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House, says since the June groundbreaking, construction crews have been hard at work on the $50 million, eight-story tower in the 3900 block of Chestnut Street.

When completed, the new tower will more than double the number of rooms available for the families of sick children undergoing treatments at Philadelphia area hospitals.

“Right now, we serve 45 families every night. And, that eight-story tower will enable us to have 88 new rooms when we’re done. The completion is estimated to be around December 2018, beginning of 2019,” said Campbell.

Campbell says she’s also pleased with the fundraising capital campaign dubbed “Room in Our Hearts” which has raised more than $32 million so far.

She says they’re still reaching out to the businesses community and philanthropists with various naming opportunities to help reach the $50 million goal.