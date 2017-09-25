Eagles Team Grades: Jake Elliott Sets Franchise Record As Special Teams Hero Vs. Giants

By Kevin McGuire

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 2-1 in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Fincial Field when rookie kicker Jake Elliott just barely got a 61-yard field goal to get through the uprights as time expired for a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Elliott’s record-setting kick set a new franchise record, but he also kicked a game-tying field goal in the same final minute that should not be forgotten, either.

How did the rest of the team do against the Giants? For the most part, despite a wild fourth quarter, fairly well. There were some negatives to point out, but a win in the NFC East never comes easily.

Offense: B

One of the good takeaways from this week’s game was the improved play of the offensive line. Chance Warmack got beat early on, but the line as a whole stood up to a fierce challenge from a good defensive front from the Giants. And the solid offensive line play led to an emergence in the running game with Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount each contributing as the team rolled up 193 rushing yards.

But it was not a particularly good outing for Carson Wentz, although he did come through and make some plays to help the Eagles get into position to tie and win the game in the final minutes of the game. That has to count for something as well. A fumble by Zach Ertz was discouraging, as it helped spark the Giants to a quick rally in the fourth quarter.

Defense: B-

The defense gave up some big plays in the fourth quarter to allow the New York Giants to take a lead out of nowhere, although the losses of Fletcher Cox (calf) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) in the first half of the game meant the Eagles were getting shallow on depth. Philadelphia was already missing some players in the secondary, but for the first three quarters, everything seemed to be going smoothly enough as the defense was pitching a shutout.

Jalen Mills led the team with 12 tackles, but the Eagles failed to record a single sack against an offensive line that had been a mess the previous two weeks. The defense did come up with two interceptions of Eli Manning, but the Giants racked up 366 yards through the air as Manning tossed three touchdowns, including two fantastic catches by Odell Beckham Jr. The defense came through with a three-and-out in the final minute to give the offense and special teams one last chance to cash in, which they did.

Special Teams: A-

When your rookie kicker boots a franchise record 61-yard field goal as time expires to defeat a division opponent, the special teams gets an automatic high grade as a result. Jake Elliott did miss one earlier in the game, but a 52-yard field goal is never automatic. Elliott had also kicked a 46-yard field goal with 51 seconds to tie the game, which setup the last second heroics. Punter Donnie Jones punted four times and had one punt just barely cross the goal line as the punt coverage teams couldn’t quite keep the ball out of the end zone after a great punt. Jones averaged 45.5 yards per punt. The return game did not offer too much with Corey Clement highlighting the day with a 35-yard kick return, but the coverage units were ready to limit any return opportunities for the Giants too.

Coaching: B

Another week leads to yet another questionable decision by head coach Doug Pederson. This week it was the call to go for it on a fourth-and-eight near midfield in the first half of the game, with the Eagles leading 7-0. Wentz was sacked on the play and the Giants took over at their 49-yard line. Fortunately for Pederson, the Giants were unable to capitalize on the questionable coaching decision, but he has to know that is not the time nor the place to be gambling on 4th-and-8. That’s just bad coaching. But credit the coaching staff for not losing it in the fourth quarter. Last year, the coaching probably would have helped botch any hope of coming back to win the game, but the staff gets credit for gutting one out on the sidelines this week.

Up Next: The Eagles are back on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday afternoon. The Chargers will be coming off a home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and are 0-3 heading into the game. Next week’s trip will be the first to Los Angels for the Eagles since playing the Rams on Sept. 23, 1990. The Eagles are 4-5-1 all-time in games played in Los Angeles (against the Rams and Raiders), but this will be the first time they have faced the Chargers in the city.

Kevin McGuire is a Philadelphia area sports writer and college football editor for The Comeback and host of the No 2-Minute Warning Podcast. Follow McGuire on Twitter and like him on Facebook.