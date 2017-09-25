Eagles Fans Still Ecstatic Over Jake Elliott’s 61-Yard Field Goal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–In the shadow of City Hall keeping cool wasn’t the only hot topic today among Eagles fans on Monday.

“I was like it’s gonna miss it’s gonna miss, then it was like, it’s gonna go it’s gonna go I was totally excited about that,” said Arthur Shinholster

“We finally pulled this out we need that game,” another fan said.

The man on everyone’s mind is one Mr. Jake Elliott who nailed a 61-yard field goal to win the Eagles game on Sunday afternoon.

The relatively unknown kicker from just outside Chicago was signed off the Bengals practice squad after an injury to the starter Caleb Sturgis.

Elliott had failed to make Cincinnati’s roster after being drafted.

“I didn’t even know who the kicker was since the other one had gotten hurt and they were going back and forth. I was disappointed when they got behind but coming back showing they had fight those are the games they would have lost last year,” said Sherman Winder.

We wanted to put things in perspective and see how many cars the Jake Elliott field goal could clear.

The answer? Twenty-four parking spots at Lincoln Financial Field.

Inside the stadium, at the pro shop, we wanted to see if Elliott’s zero to hero story was driving jersey or t-shirt sales.

“I was crying man I admit it, it was awesome it was everything I dreamed of,” said John Hamman.

These two life-long fans in town from California for their first game ever were buying plenty, just no Elliott geat–yet.

In fact the pro shop manager says he hasn’t been asked to print one Elliott jersey all day, which you can do for a cool $125.

We also checked Modell’s and they’re not getting requests yet either.

So for now– it seems like Eagle’s fans more excited about what could be a signature win for the franchise, less so about one player who made good.

“It was one of the best moments of my life I have to say, besides from being married and having my kids,” Jennifer Hamman said.