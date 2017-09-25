Brandon Marshall Allegedly Spit On Eagles Fan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall appears to have gotten into a heated exchange with an Eagles fan on the sideline before Sunday’s game at the Linc.

In a video obtained by Sporting NewsMarshall comforts an Eagles fan and apparently tells him, “Stop shaking, stop shaking.”

The fan comes back at Marshall, “You just spit on me. You just spit on me, you pig.”

This video shows an agitated being escorted away from the fan.

The 33-year-old Pittsburgh native signed with the Giants this offseason. In Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Marshall caught eight balls for 66 yards.

