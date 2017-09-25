Police: 2 Arrested As Ambulance Tires Slashed During Report Of Fight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance’s tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle – and jumped on top of it – when it responded to a report of a fight with injuries.

Police say the bizarrely violent incident happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the city’s Feltonville section.

Police didn’t immediately identify those who were arrested after officers had to be called to control the situation.

