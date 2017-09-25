Officials Urge Atlantic County Residents Not To Play In Water Following Sewage Leak

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)–Officials in Atlantic County are asking residents not to swim, fish or play in the water following a sewage leak over the weekend.
According to the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, a 40-year-old water main broke Saturday sending sewage into the immediate vicinity of Bader Field, the Great Thorofare, the Beach Thorofare and the Inside Thorofare.
The City of Atlantic City Health Department is asking that all recreation activities, including swimming, shellfishing, crabbing, kayaking, jet skiing, be temporarily suspended until further notice.
Officials are also asking local residents and businesses in the Chelsea Heights section of Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, and Longport conserve water to help minimize the flow through the damaged line.
The ACUA’s emergency repair contractor was contacted immediately and has been working around the clock to repair and redirect the line.