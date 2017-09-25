Philly Food Cart Helping In Local Fight Against Hunger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a food cart on a mission. Not only to fill bellies at lunch during the work week or at tailgates on weekends, but also to help put a dent in Philadelphia’s hunger problem.

Nathan Baynes’ cart is a quintessential Philly food cart.

The name: 2 Street Sammies.

The menu: Straight out of South Philadelphia.

“Nothing but delicious I like to think,” Baynes says with a smile.

Baynes has been in the food and restaurant business for more than two decades. He learned to cook at local sandwich favorite Paesano’s in South Philly, where he was also the operating partner.

It was there, in the Italian Market, where Baynes found his inspiration.

“The Italian Market is probably one of the most unique places on the planets, especially in Philadelphia,” Baynes says. “I could see that the interactions were inspiring to the customers and the vendors. And that was a real inspiration for me to take what we were doing inside, outside.”

So, after Paesano’s in South Philly closed, Baynes took business to the street, and now you’ll find Philly favorites wherever 2 Street Sammies pops up.

There’s the slow roasted pork with broccoli rabe and Italian long hots. Plus, the beef brisket with roasted tomatoes.

“And then something I like to call the Yo Dog,” Baynes says. “It’s an all-beef smoked hot dog. And then it’s a beef scrapple mixed together. So it’s kind of like a Sloppy Joe.”

2 Street Sammies often hits five different locations a week in Philadelphia, including breweries and farmers markets. On this day, though, Baynes set up at Philabundance.

“It’s not just about the bottom line here,” Baynes says. “It’s about trying to give back, trying to raise some awareness.”

Not only, as a veteran, is Baynes an American hero, he’s also considered a hunger hero. Baynes donates a portion of his proceeds to Philabundance year-round. He also gives whatever food he doesn’t sell to Philly area shelters and soup kitchens.

“It feeds my soul as well as my belly,” he says.

September is Hunger Action Month. To learn how you can help end hunger in Philadelphia, visit Philabundance.org.

For more on 2 Street Sammies, visit its Facebook page.