Two Women Shot Overnight In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women were shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight, one in East Germantown, the other in West Philadelphia.
At around 11:30 Saturday night, police responding to a call about a person with a gun in the 5600 block of Stokes Street were met by a woman who said she was sitting on her porch when she was grazed by a bullet on her left side.
She was transported to Einstein Medical Center, and placed in stable condition. Police say they don’t have a motive, and so far, there are no suspects.
At around 12:15 Sunday morning, police say a 29-year-old driver having car trouble pulled over near Cedar and Baltimore Avenues. She was checking her vehicle when someone came up behind her, stuck a gun to her back, and demanded her property, checking her clothes for money.
When she told him she didn’t have anything, she heard a gunshot and felt a piercing pain in her left calf. Police say she drove herself to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.
No arrests have been made.