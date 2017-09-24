Officials: Small Plane Crashes Into Montgomery County Home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) —  Montgomery County dispatch confirms fire and rescue crews responded to a call of a plane that crashed into a home Sunday evening.

Officials say they responded to the call shortly after 5 p.m. in the Whitpain Township section of Montgomery County.

Authorities say one person has been transported to an area hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

It is unclear if anyone was inside of the home, or what caused the plane to crash.

