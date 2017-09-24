Flashpoint: Police Transparency, Catching a Killer and Avoiding Financial Abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle the debate over police transparency. Philadelphia Police have a directive that requires the release of the names of officers involved in fatal shootings within 72 hours. Recently, Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrated outside of Officer Ryan Pownall’s home. Pownall shot and killed David Jones in the back during a traffic stop in June. Soon after the protest, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police sued to shield officers’ names and won a temporary order. A hearing is scheduled for this week.

KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg moderates a lively discussion between Isaac Gardner of the Justice for David Jones Coalition; Rochelle Bilal a veteran police officer and president of the Guardian Civic League; and Benjamin Mannes, a former federal law enforcement officer turned public safety expert who supports HB 27, which would shield officers names for 30 days or until any investigation is complete.

The Newsmaker for this week is Captain John Ryan, the new head of the Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit. Finally, the change maker of the week is Christine P. Hennigan who is hosting “Fireside Chat: Knowledge is Power” on October 10 to empower women with information on how to get more involved with marital finances.

