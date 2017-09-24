Elliott’s 61-yard Field Goal Lifts Eagles Over Giants, 27-24

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Elliott is building his resume in case he doesn’t have a job with the Philadelphia Eagles in a couple of months.

The rookie kicker filling in for injured veteran Caleb Sturgis kicked a 61-yarder as the clock expired to lift the Eagles to a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

When the reliable Sturgis comes off injured reserve, it could be a tough decision for coaches.

“If I’m here after eight weeks, that’s great,” Elliott said. “If not, I’m thankful for the opportunity. I’m just trying to do my job while I’m here.”

Elliott’s kick, the longest game-winner in NFL history for a rookie and a franchise record, came after Carson Wentz tossed a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery with 1 second remaining. Elliott was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals and joined the Eagles after Sturgis was injured in Week 1. He was carried off the field by teammates Kamu Grugier-Hill and Mychal Kendricks.

“It was awesome,” Elliott said.

Elliott missed from 52 yards earlier in the game and last week missed from 30 yards and shanked an extra point.

Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 77-yard score to Sterling Shepard, but Philadelphia (2-1) rallied twice. The Giants (0-3) hadn’t scored 20 points in eight straight games before Manning led them to 21 in a span of 5:21. He tossed TD passes of 10 yards and 4 yards to Odell Beckham Jr. to tie it at 14. Manning then connected over the middle to Shepard, who broke a couple tackles and sprinted all the way for a 21-14 lead.

But Philadelphia answered quickly.

A 36-yard penalty for pass interference on Eli Apple put the ball at the 15 and rookie Corey Clement ran in on the next play for his first career TD to make it 21-all.

After the teams traded field goals, Elliott put his name in the record books at the end.

Here’s some things we learned after Philadelphia’s sixth win in the last seven games against the Giants:

UNDISCIPLINED GIANTS: Beckham took an unsportsmanlike penalty for pretending to urinate like a dog. Apple had two pass-interference penalties that led to touchdowns. Left tackle Ereck Flowers committed two penalties in the final minute that allowed Philadelphia another chance in regulation. “We aren’t playing smart football,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “We are all irritable right now and rightfully so.”

DEFIANT ODELL: Beckham said he doesn’t care about unsportsmanlike penalties costing the team 15 yards on the kickoff. “I don’t care if you kick from the 5-yard line on our side,” Beckham said. “We need to make a play.”

RUNNING BIRDS: Wendell Smallwood had 71 yards rushing on 12 carries and LeGarrette Blount had 67 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries as Philadelphia finally showed some balance on offense. Pederson called 56 passes out of 69 plays last week. But the Eagles had more running plays and more yards rushing than passing against the Giants. “Our offensive line put it on their backs to make it go, and we dialed up the run game, and great blocks, good execution,” Pederson said.

VINTAGE ELI: Manning got the ball out quickly, didn’t take a sack and completed 35 of 47 passes for 366 yards, three scores and two picks on a deep ball and a deflected pass.

INJURY REPORT: Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and running back Orleans Darkwa (back) left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf), running back Darren Sproles (wrist) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) left in the first half.

