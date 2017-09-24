Eagles Make Statement During National Anthem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles and Giants made a statement before Sunday’s game in response to recent comments by President Trump.
Players from both teams locked arms on their respected sidelines as the national anthem was performed at Lincoln Financial Field. The show of solidarity came with a giant American flag spread across the field for the anthem performance.
Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie joined his players on the field along with General Manager Howie Roseman and Team President Don Smolenski.
Hours before the game, Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins sent out a tweet encouraging fans to join the players in locking hands during the anthem.
The actions come after comments made by President Trump on Friday suggesting NFL players should be fired if the protest during the playing of the anthem.