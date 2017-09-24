Eagles Fans Speak On Trump’s NFL Comments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, after condemning players who sit or take a knee during the playing of the national anthem to call attention to racial injustice, President Trump tweeted a call for them to be suspended or fired.

So what do Eagles fans think of the president’s comments?

It’s far from a scientific survey. But fans who were asked seemed to be of one mind.

David, from South Philly, says it’s up to the NFL, not the President, to decide how it wants to run the its business.

“I don’t think he needs to be talking about the National Football League. It’s its own corporation,” he said.

Katherine, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia, says no one should be telling the players what to do.

“It don’t think it’s disrespectful, but you know what, we cannot force people,” she said. “They’re not criminals. If they choose not to stand during the national anthem, it’s their prerogative.”

And Brian, from the ‘burbs, says he’s laser-focused on one thing.

“I just want to enjoy the game and not think about that kind of stuff,” he said.