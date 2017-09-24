American Airlines Flight Safely Returns After Problem Is Discovered With Aircraft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight departing from Philadelphia returned safely Sunday night after it was discovered that there was an issue with the plane.
As a precaution officials say that once the flight had discovered that there was a problem with the aircraft the flight returned to Philadelphia International Airport.
Fortunately airport police tell CBSPhilly that the aircraft returned to Philadelphia smoothly and without any complication.
There has been no word of any injuries or what the exact nature of problem was with the aircraft.