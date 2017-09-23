Westbound Schuylkill Expressway To Close For Road Work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Motorists who use the westbound Schuylkill Expressway passing in the area of 30th Street will face potential late-night delays and detours this week.

Preliminary work on a major project involving the reconstruction of the bridges carrying Chestnut Street over the Schuylkill Expressway, the Schuylkill River and the Schuylkill River Trail has been under way for months.

Now, PennDOT’s Bob Kent says the contractor has to put a protective covering underneath sections of the bridge above the Schuylkill Expressway at the 30th Street interchange.

“Motorists will have to exit at 30th Street, follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp that will allow them to access I-76 and I-676,” Kent said. “And, this is in order for the contractor to place shielding on the underside of the structures.”

The work will go on Monday through Thursday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is weather dependent, meaning rain would postpone it.

