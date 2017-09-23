Thousands Celebrate Recovery With Walk Through Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands took to the streets of Old City Philadelphia on Saturday to participate in a walk for recovery.
Those in recovery and their allies participated in the 16th annual PRO-ACTrecovery Walk, many wearing team shirts like the Collegiate Recovery Coalition.
Gabie and Julie are students at Villanova University. They were out to celebrate recovery.
“Being in college and trying to be sober is a really specific endeavor and it’s really hard being a young person and so just being surrounded by people who understand.”
“It’s the people who have been in my life to support me and then me supporting other people who has really been the most vital part of my recovery.”
PRO-ACT is a grassroots organization for people affected by substance use disorders and their family members.
The group says 25,000 people participated in 2016. This year’s number was expected to exceed that.