Positively Philadelphia: 1st Annual CiderFest Comes To Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This coming Saturday Sept. 30, a first of its kind event is happening in Fairmount Park. It’s the first annual CiderFest.

“We have some of the best cider makers coming to some of the best historic houses and you can spend the day enjoying all of it. You can try some high-end quality ciders, all on the grounds of these wonderful 18th and 19th century homes located in Fairmount Park. There will be live music, there will be food pairings, there will be food trucks… and it’s a chance to just spend a wonderful fall day in the park,” said Ed Miller, historic houses coordinator at the Fairmount Park conservancy.

“Folks are welcome to drive out and park at any one of the six houses or if you wanted to bike out to the park and then once you’re there we are gonna to have the cider fest loop which will loop around to all of the six homes. You can get on and get off as much as you like,” said Miller.

The entire afternoon cost $40, and there is much more.

“We have representatives from the Philadelphia Orchard Project and they’ll be out at Woodford Mansion with an old-time hard cider press to show you how challenging it was to make this type of drink back in the day,” said Miller.

The mansions participating: Woodford, Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill, Lemon Hill, Mount Pleasant and Strawberry Mansion.