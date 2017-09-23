Thousands Turn Out For Philadelphia’s 63rd Annual Hero Thrill Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local heroes put on a show for a good cause.local heroes put on a show for a good cause. Thousands turned out for the annual Hero Thrill Show at the Wells Fargo Center.

Annually about 15,000 people attend the Philly’s Hero Thrill Show where everyone purchases a tickets, so tens of thousands of dollars can be raised for family members of fallen Philadelphia police officers and firefighters.

At the 63rd annual Hero Thrill Show Philadelphia’s finest show that those who have fallen have not been forgotten.

“This is really just an incredible tradition, for a very worthy cause everybody pitches in and makes it happen,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. “It really does mean a lot to our members to know that this great city, the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, has their backs 24/7.”

Organizers Of Hero Thrill Show Don’t Let Rain Dampen Their Message

The city’s first responders give all they have to raise money to help pay for the college tuition for the children who’s parents where killed in the line of duty.

“I don’t even have the words but I just want to tell you that we love you,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Every year at the show there is this moment recognizing those families who’s loved one sacrificed it all.

“We really feel the love from everyone and it really is a good feeling that we have these people to rely on,” said Patsy McDonald.

None of this would be possible without the thousands who attend.

“My father used to bring me down when it was at JFK so I am just carrying on the tradition with my son. @14:11 we support them as much as we can whenever we can,” Sean O’Malley of Bucks County. “They have a tough job, a thankless job.”

“Your attendance here today is a testament to the fact that we don’t forget our fallen heroes and their families, said Commissioner Ross. “We can’t say enough about these family members we give to today. We always celebrate them and lift them up.”