Real Life Catholic Host Chris Stefanick To Make Stop In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In need of a reboot of your faith life? An international evangelist who has a big presence on Catholic TV and radio is coming to the Philadelphia suburbs for two events in early October.

Chris Stefanick is the man behind Real Life Catholic – a ministry with a mission to build a movement of Catholics whom its founder says share the beauty, power and truth of the Gospel message with a world that has largely forgotten.

He appears on the EWTN Global Catholic TV Network and on Relevant Radio and other Catholic media outlets on a regular basis.

Stefanick is also the leader of an event he calls “Reboot Live,” a chance to explore the basics of faith and how they apply in daily life.

“The focus is on the reality that the Gospel message of Catholicism, it’s about love,” Stefanick says. “It’s a love story. Pope Francis recently said we’re in the midst of a love story and if we don’t understand that we’ve understood nothing of what the church is.”

Stefanick says the goal is to energize the faith of young and old.

“This whole faith thing applies to your real life where you’re at, how it gives you a deeper sense of purpose, how it can give you joy even in the midst of struggles,” he says. “How it just helps you live on a higher plain in your daily life. That’s something that’s going to hit anybody,” said

Stefanick speaks to more than 50,000 teens, young adults, and parents annually.

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput calls Stefanick “one of the most engaging young defenders of the Christian faith on the scene today.”

Stefanick brings “Reboot Live” to St. Agnes Church in Sellersville on Oct. 4 and St. Phillip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill on Oct. 4.

The events run from 7-9:30 p.m.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.