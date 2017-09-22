Summer Heat To Start Fall, While Jose Stills Churns Out To Sea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– It is going to be a jam-packed weekend across the Philly area and the weather is going to be playing a part in that too. It will be a warm start to the Fall season as we look for temperatures at times this weekend to push up near 90 degrees!

While the idea of having 90s this late in the year is not totally uncommon it is not something we are used to at all. On average, we see our last day of 90 degrees heat around Sept. 1, but we can look for 90s all the way up until the start of October. Oct. 10 the latest we have hit 90 in Philly and that happened all the back in 1939.

The Summer-like heat to start Fall is not going to be held to just the weekend. We are likely to remain well above normal all the way into next week. Average highs for this time of year are in the middle 70s but expect to see 80s well into the work week.

The Eagles have their first home game of the season this weekend as well, and it going to be hot. Break out The Birds shorts and T-shirts, since temperatures at kickoff should be around 90 degrees!

Not to be forgotten, the tropics are still very active as we remain in the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Jose, now a Post Tropical Cyclone, will continue to churn off the coast of New England, kicking up the surf and allowing for the formation of dangerous rip currents along New Jersey and Delaware all weekend long.

The best advice is to stay out of the water this weekend if you are a late season shore goer, or only go in up to your ankles to keep yourself safer. Besides that, there is still a chance for minor coastal flooding during high tide periods so be aware in places that tend to flood.

Finally, we take a look at where we can expect Maria to go as we move through the weekend and into next week. At this point it looks more and more as though it will remain out to sea and not affect the east coast of the U.S., however we will continue to monitor Maria since a few models do still bring it a little closer to the east coast.