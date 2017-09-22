Philadelphia Orchestra Will Perform Free Sensory-Friendly Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia orchestra is hosting a concert next week for children and adults with sensory sensitivities and cognitive and learning differences. Its free but you still have to register.

The Radetzky March is one of the pieces in the program for the sensory-friendly Philadelphia orchestra concert.

Danielle Rossbach is the Philadelphia orchestra’s manager of learning and wellness.

“So the Radetzky March is quite familiar,” she said. “It’s very fun and it’s a great piece to end the program with for people to clap along. We will also be doing pre-concert activities so the students and families can create ribbon batons that they can use to conduct during the Radetzky March. So it’s just one of the ways we are building audience participation into the concert.”

The public is invited to attend but you have to register at www.philorch.org.

“It says buy tickets, but they are free its just a registration form that allows us to track how many people are coming,” she said.

The concert is Thursday, September 28 at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall, from 6:30-8 p.m. and pre-concert activities begin at 5.