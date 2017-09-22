‘One Book Villanova’ Campaign Kicked Off With Author Eboo Patel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova University has embarked on its’ “One Book Villanova” campaign for the school year, with the selection of a book promoting “pluralism” as the author spoke with student on Tuesday.

Eboo Patel’s book “Acts of Faith” is subtitled “The Story of an American Muslim. The Struggle for the Soul of a Generation.” He explains what his focus was in writing about a movement slowly growing in the United States.

“Pluralism is, I think, the fundamental ethic of the United States,” he said. “E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, one. Pluralism is an ethic in which we welcome people from diverse backgrounds,encourage positive relationships between them and nurture their contributions to the common good.”

He founded the Interfaith Youth Core in Chicago in 2004 to help spread this philosophy, which combines different religious traditions with service projects.

