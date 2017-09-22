11-Year-Old With Rare Genetic Syndrome Chasing His Dreams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The kinds of challenges Nathanael Ogden pushes beyond while on a bike are much like those he’s faced while off of one.

The 11-year-old, diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome even before birth, has not always had an easy ride.

“That has a number of effects from how he builds muscle to his ability to control hunger to retinal degeneration. He’s lost most of his vision,” said Timothy Ogden, Nathanael’s dad.

Nevertheless, Nathanael has mastered Braille and the art of the tandem bike, inspiring many along his journey.

“You can achieve your goals,” Nathanael said. “You should not give up your hopes and dreams.”

And that’s the message he hopes to show the world on Saturday.

To raise awareness and money for research, the father-son duo plans to ride 30 miles from their home near Malvern to the Rocky steps in Philadelphia.

The two have been training since March, listening to Nathanael’s favorite history podcasts to pass the time during long bike rides.

“Part of the reason we chose Rocky for the inspiration is that at the end, he doesn’t win. He actually loses that fight. But what was important to him was not giving up,” Ogden said.

“[Rocky] trained very hard to do it and at the end, he kept on fighting no matter what and that is a very good influence on me,” said Nathanael.

His story is proof that sometimes, life can be a Rocky Ride.

But sometimes, those are the moments from which you draw your power.

“You can do anything,” Nathanael said.

For more information on Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and ways to give, CLICK HERE.