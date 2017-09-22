Mobile Drop Box For Unwanted Drugs Makes Debut In Camden County

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Locales have come up with various ways for people to dispose of unneeded and expired prescription drugs in a safe manner. Camden County has taken its effort on the road, so to speak.

For the last two years, people have been able to take those unwanted drugs to several police stations in the county for disposal, no questions asked.

Now, they have a new option, according to Camden County Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli.

“They can come to any Camden County event and we will have a prescription drop box on site and make it more convenient for residents to dispose of their prescription drugs,” Cappelli told KYW Newsradio.

This weekend, for example, you can show up at the county fair on the old fairgrounds along Lakeland Road in Gloucester Township.

Why provide this option?

“Some folks are a little hesitant to go to a police station and drop off drugs,” Cappelli added. “So, we think this might open up more doors for the disposal of prescription drugs.”

Besides, he says this is just another way to address the growing opioid problem.