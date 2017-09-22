Underwhelming Turnout For New IPhone 8 In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– With the next-generation Apple phone going on sale in two months, there isn’t the usual frenzy over Friday’s debut of the iPhone 8.
No overnight campers this time at the Apple store at 16th and Walnut.
Avi Greis was the first one in line for the iPhone 8, and he didn’t get to the store until 5 a.m.
“My wife has a problem with the phone, and she complained. My phone is perfect. I have the 6. I decided to come and buy one for her and one for me,” said Greis.
The iPhone excitement is no doubt muted, as many users wait until November to upgrade to the new iPhone 10 with its face-scanning technology.