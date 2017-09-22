⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Underground Fire Causing Delays On Vine Street In Philly

Foundation Pledges $3M For Drexel Students Eyeing Non-Profit Careers

Filed Under: Drexel Univeristy, Lenfest Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sector of Drexel University’s Co-Op program is getting some financial from a local philanthropist.

Drexel announced earlier this week that the Lenfest Foundation has pledged $3 million for co-op students working in the non-profit cultural field.

Rosaline Remer, Executive Director of the University’s Center for Cultural Partnerships, says the donation will help bridge a big financial gap by funding eight student co-op jobs a year.

ALSO READ: College Football Programs Team Up To Battle Cancer This Weekend

“Some non-profits are able to pay students who want to go work for them as part of their co-op experience and some, frankly, aren’t,” she said. “There are a lot of challenges in the arts and culture sector and that makes it difficult to recruit young people.”

She says the most of the full-time jobs will pay around $15,000 with benefits for a six month period.

The co-op program is a staple at Drexel, enabling students to get real-world experience in their field of study.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch