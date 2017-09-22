Foundation Pledges $3M For Drexel Students Eyeing Non-Profit Careers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sector of Drexel University’s Co-Op program is getting some financial from a local philanthropist.
Drexel announced earlier this week that the Lenfest Foundation has pledged $3 million for co-op students working in the non-profit cultural field.
Rosaline Remer, Executive Director of the University’s Center for Cultural Partnerships, says the donation will help bridge a big financial gap by funding eight student co-op jobs a year.
“Some non-profits are able to pay students who want to go work for them as part of their co-op experience and some, frankly, aren’t,” she said. “There are a lot of challenges in the arts and culture sector and that makes it difficult to recruit young people.”
She says the most of the full-time jobs will pay around $15,000 with benefits for a six month period.
The co-op program is a staple at Drexel, enabling students to get real-world experience in their field of study.