Families Struggling To Make Contact As Puerto Rico Remains Without Power

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two days after Hurricane Maria hit, the entire island of Puerto Rico is still without power.

There’s almost no phone or internet service and almost no way to contact the more than 3 million people there.

“People have reached out to us through social media, ” said Gary Wilson, who is with the American Radio Relay League.

Wilson has the antenna outside the Delaware Valley Radio Association turned to Puerto Rico, after having some people in the greater Philadelphia area suddenly contact him for assistance.

They’re desperate, hoping to use two-way radios to reach loved ones in the ravaged region.

“There are tens of thousands of frequencies, so finding one in Puerto Rico right now is going to be hard,” Wilson explained. “The bulk of their communication is designed to talk with in Puerto Rico right now.”

Battery powered two-way radios have become the main form of communication on the the island through this disaster but it’s not recommended people here try to use it to talk with people in Puerto Rico.

“You want to know they’re OK, but more importantly don’t want to get in the way of those who are making them OK,” Wilson said.

Instead,his recommendation is to go to the Red Cross’s “Safe and Well” site.

It lists the names of everyone the relief group comes in contact with during this disaster.

“You can do a search, to see if the person you’re concerned about has registered,” Wilson said.

“The other thing I often tell people, having been involved with a number of disasters, is no news, is good news. More likely to hear about a casualty report quicker than somebody who is well.”