Police: Man Killed Execution-Style In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway in North Philadelphia after police say a man was shot and killed execution-style.
It happened on 17th and Cumberland Streets around midnight Friday.
Officials say the victim was leaning up against a car when another man walked up to him and opened fire, hitting the victim in the head, neck and chest.
Police are talking to witnesses as they try to figure out a motive.
“When the victim fell to the ground, the shooter stood over him and in very close proximity fired multiple shots into his face, head and neck area,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small.
Police say someone drove the victim to the 1300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.
Officers then rushed the 26-year-old to the hospital where he died.
No arrests have been made.