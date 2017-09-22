Episcopal Academy Offers Students Place To Explore Beyond Classroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The energy is high on the field of Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, where students take their breaks from class to enjoy other activities.

At Episcopal Academy, students are required to take part in sports, club, or extracurricular activity as part of the curriculum, because as Head of School T. J. Locke puts it, they strive to focus on the mind body and spirit of their students.

Eagles Injury Report: Rodney McLeod A Game-Time Decision As Eagles Defense Missing Secondary Help

“For a school, we think it’s important to have the whole picture,” Locke said. “We really think that’s important.”

And it is also fun.

James Tang, a senior, even started a club for the thing he enjoys.

Tang also explained the school’s motto, “Essa Quam Videri” means “To be rather than seem to be” when translated from Latin.

He also feels the 123 acres of the institution reflect the value of what the school is all about — Openness.