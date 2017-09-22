Eagles Deal With Banged Up Secondary Heading Into Week 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ secondary situation was literally changing by the hour on Friday.

The team entered practice with three defensive backs dealing with injuries. When the morning began, Head Coach Doug Pederson not only revealed all three players would be game time decision, but added that Rodney McLeod, Jaylen Watkins and Corey Graham were all making progress.

“All of them actually are doing well,” said Pederson. “We’ll just continue to monitor all of them, that situation, but they’re doing well and still probably going to end up being a game-time decision.”

Just hours after Pederson declared the status of all three players as up in the air until Sunday, the Eagles listed Graham and Watkins as out for the game against the Giants. McLeod is listed as questionable and the Eagles secondary could certainly use its starting safety. Despite an 0-2 record, the Giants have plenty of dangerous receivers and Pederson believes his thin secondary as well as the rest of his squad will be tested on Sunday.

“I think personally they’re better than 0-2 and they feel that way, as well,” Pederson said. “This is a dangerous football team…weapons on offense, tremendous defense obviously and our work is cut out for us.”

In addition to Graham and Watkins, the Eagles will once again be without starting Cornerback Ronald Darby as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury. While the rest of the secondary knew they would be without Darby, the uncertainty of the status of the rest of the walking wounded all week made preparation more challenging for players such as Patrick Robinson.

“It’s a little difficult,” said Robinson. “But the guys who are expected to play have got to be ready. I’ve got full confidence in the guys that will be the next guys up. They’re going to be fine. They’ll be prepared.”

Robinson and teammates will have to be prepared or the struggling Giants might find a way to break out of their early season skid. Robinson has been playing inside most of the season, but could move outside and lineup against the likes of Odell Beckham, Jr. The veteran says it’s all about stepping up against some of the top receivers in the league.

“That’s part of playing NFL Football,” Robinson said. “Everyone’s great. My job is to cover those guys and to do what I have to do and help my defense be successful and help the team win.”