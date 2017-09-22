Coroner Charged With Soliciting Sex From Undercover Cop Posing As Teen Boy Online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania deputy coroner has been charged with soliciting sex from an undercover officer who posed as a 14-year-old boy on the internet.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced charges against 60-year-old Edward Smith, the deputy coroner of Carbon and Schuylkill Counties.
They say Smith solicited the agent for sex and arranged plans to meet even after the officer told him he was 14. He also instructed the agent to delete the records of their online conversations.
Smith has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Court records did not show that Smith had hired an attorney. He is currently being held in Luzerne County Prison.
