College Football Programs Take Part In The ‘Get In The Game Team Challenge’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several local college football teams are taking part in the “Get in the Game Team Challenge” this weekend which supports the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation.

Talley retired at the end of last season as the head football coach at Villanova. Back in the early 90’s he started working to get people on to the national bone marrow donor registry.

What started as a cause for his program led to the creation of his foundation and now some 80 college football teams at all levels are taking part in this team challenge where Talley says donors can pledge money for every point their team scores this weekend.

“People can go online, each school has a link and they can put down five dollars, ten dollars, whatever they want to put down,” he said.

All the money raised through the Get in the Game Challenge will go towards getting people added on to the registry.

“Overt the last few years, we’ve put 88,000 people on the donor registry so its great stuff through the phenomenal game of college football,” he said.