Corey Clement Patiently Waits For His Chance

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to come, eventually. Maybe sooner than anyone anticipates, considering the Eagles’ running woes. Maybe this Sunday, when the Eagles host the winless and desperate New York Giants.

Corey Clement has yet to have an official touch in his young NFL career. The pride of local Glassboro High School and the University of Wisconsin, Clement, the only undrafted rookie to make the Eagles’ opening day roster, is biding his time while he waits for his chance.

The Eagles have 41 rushing attempts this season, which is 25th in the NFL, and they average 82.5 yards a game rushing, which is 21st in the league. If Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs proves anything, the Eagles aren’t going to go anywhere with some semblance of offensive balance.

Right now, they don’t have anything.

Eagles Too One Dimensional In 27-20 Loss To Chiefs

This is where the 5-foot-10, 212-pound Clement comes into play. It appears, so far, LeGarrette Blount is not the answer. He hits the holes too slow and the Eagles’ offensive line has not done a good job overall in run blocking. Plus, it seems Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson has scant trust in his offensive line to create holes.

Could Clement get a few touches on Sunday out of the backfield?

“I hope I can, but I just go out there every day and stay ready and something that I have to keep working on,” said Clement, who will have 22 family and friends at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday’s home opener. “My time may come where I have to know the play call, pass protections, I have to know run/pass and I have to be able to go out there have a calm attitude that I know I can do it.

“It’s been back to football since the preseason was done. When I know it’s just football, it’s when I play my best football. If you don’t make it bigger than what it is and realize everyone wakes up like you, drinks like you, eats like you, and go out to practice just like you, it’s going to be all right.

Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

“I’ll admit I can never be comfortable. I’m back to old me ever since I dropped 15, 20 pounds. I played at 210 in high school. I’m 212 now and feel great. I’ve allowed by diet to take over.”

Clement has made an impact when he’s been in games. He’s played well on special teams and has shown he belongs in the NFL.

“I need to be patient, and you have to respect the veterans because they’ve paid their dues,” Clement said. “I’ll be ready when they call me. It’s not like I’m scared when I get the rock. Once I get the ball, I can get back into my comfort zone and run. I hope it happens. I have to stay in my playbook and play as fast as I can.”