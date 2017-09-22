3 On Your Side: Which Fields Are Doing The Most Hiring?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The job market has been steadily improving since the great recession, but some industries are stronger than others.

Rick Love is switching careers at the age of 45.

The former job recruiter is taking classes to become a web developer. Like many others, he expects it will open new job opportunities.

And a new report agrees. Careerbuilder.com found that since 2010 new jobs for app, software and web developers have all seen major growth.

“Technology is number one,” said Jennifer Grasz, with Careerbuilder.com.

Grasz says the medical field is another industry that’s growing.

More than 300,000 registered nurses and a quarter millon home health aides have been hired in the past seven years thanks, in part, to aging baby boomers.

“Healthcare is going to continue to be a hot area,” said Grasz.

The report also found big gains in construction.

And chefs are in high demand as more Americans eat out. Then there’s the rise of the gig economy.

“With the advent of Uber and Airbnb and other organizations, you see more people taking on freelance assignments and I think that’s a trend that’s going to continue to grow,” Grasz said.

“Learning this technology is going to give me the ability to continue this as a career forever, till I retire at hopefully 54,” laughs Rick Love.

It’s possible. Web developers make 40 percent more than the average worker over, $72,000 a year.

According to the Careerbuilder report, there has also been an increase in hiring for fitness trainers and financial advisors.