West Chester Readies For Road Match-Up With Lock Haven

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Division II West Chester University Golden Rams will be on the road Saturday to play their first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East game of the season as they visit Lock Haven.

West Chester improved to 2-1 last Saturday as they dismantled Edinboro at Farrell Stadium, 62-28. The Golden Rams got a bit of revenge for a double-overtime loss to the Fighting Scots last season.

“Our guys prepared well all week, came out of the locker room ready to play,” West Chester head coach Bill Zwaan tells KYW Newsradio. “We were able to put some points up on the board in that first half, which made things a little bit easier because it was pretty hot on Saturday.”

Zwaan breaks down the progress of his team three games into the 2017 season.

“I thought we took a little bit of a step backwards, especially in the special teams, up at Slippery Rock (49-42 loss on September 9th),” he says. “We still have a little bit more to take care of as far as that’s concerned, Edinboro had a kickoff return down to the five which set up one of their touchdowns. So we have still a little more work, some of that’s because we have some young guys that are learning the special teams. And our youth in the secondary is getting better each week. So as long as those guys keep moving forward, then I think we’re going to be a pretty good football team down the road.”

Lock Haven is 0-3 on the season. Last week they lost 33-7 to Slippery Rock on the road and in their three games this season, Lock Haven has scored just 13 total points. But Zwaan expects a battle on Saturday.

“They always play you tough,” Zwaan says. “They’ve got a lot of Philly kids up there, they play hard on defense and they run around and they’ll hit you. The last few years against them, it hasn’t been easy for us.”

Last year West Chester grabbed this match-up, 37-7.

This will actually be the home opener for the Bald Eagles. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm.