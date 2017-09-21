Taste With Tori: Norma’s In Cherry Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—In this week’s Taste With Tori we’re taking you to a family owned restaurant that really is a symbol of the American dream.
Norma’s, the family-owned restaurant in Cherry Hill, started by Norma Bitar 25 years ago.
Bitar is from Lebonon and years ago she left her country for love at a time of war.
But for the past 25 years she raised three children while working as the one and only cook in the beginning.
“She had no employees it was just my mom,” said Norma’s son, Elias Bitar.
To this day she works with her husband and kids by her side as the grandkids wait until they’re old enough to help.
To learn more about this tasty place, CLICK HERE.