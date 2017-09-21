Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire On Vehicle In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a man died Thursday night after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a vehicle in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened around 8:24 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 33rd Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.
Police say a man in his 20s was shot once in the left shoulder and once in the lower hip while sitting in the vehicle. He was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old the man was also shot once in the head while sitting inside the vehicle, according to police. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.