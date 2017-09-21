Suspects Accused Of Stealing $2,000 Worth Of Cigarettes From Wawa

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Bensalem Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Wawa.

It happened September 16 around 4 p.m. at the Wawa located at Street Rd. and Kington Way.

Police say the suspects went behind the counter and removed a large box of cigarettes and then exited the store without paying.

Credit: BENSALEM POLICE DEPARTMENT

The value of the cigarettes was estimated at $2,000.

The suspects were last seen in red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 633-3719

