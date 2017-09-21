Starbucks Celebrates Fall With New Maple Pecan Latte, Colorful Cups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte the Maple Pecan Latte has arrived.
Starbucks says they are debuting the new Maple-flavored drink just in time for the start of fall.
“While the annual return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte has long-heralded the change in season for many, this year a second fall flavor is sharing the spotlight Starbucks menus nationwide: the new Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte,” says the coffee giant.
Global Extinction Event Coming In 2100, Professor Says
The drink is made with espresso and steamed milk, combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan.
“Our espresso shot is the core of our handcrafted beverages,” said Debbie Antonio, from Starbucks Beverage Research and Development team. “The flavors of maple and pecan perfectly balance the inherent sweet and nutty flavors of espresso. The result is a smooth and well-rounded handcrafted beverage that customers can personalize to truly make theirs
Starbucks say they will also be celebrating the start of fall with a limited run of colorful cups, this time with jewel-tones of plum, teal and orange