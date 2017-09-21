Pocono Fall Outdoor Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nearby Pocono Mountains still offer pristine outdoor fall Getaways. KYW’s Jay Lloyd takes us there.
From hiking trails high on mountain ridges to the streams and waterfalls that offer spectacular fall camping, fishing, and riding, the Pocono Mountains, less than 2 hours from home create a spectacular Autumn panorama.
“The colors get absolutely gorgeous. The hiking trails in the Poconos along the Delaware Water Gap are phenomenal at this time of year,” said Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin is an avid outdoorsman and Pocono resident. For relaxation and solitude in a pristine setting, he can be found with rod and reel in streams and one scenic river.
“The Delaware River has so many species of fish,” said Irvin.
But it isn’t all outdoors. At day’s end, the hamlet of Delaware Water Gap is a low-key haven that echoes to the sound of live jazz at a cozy bar after a filling meal at the 19th century Deer Head Inn.