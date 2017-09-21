NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nearby Pocono Mountains still offer pristine outdoor fall Getaways. KYW’s Jay Lloyd takes us there.

From hiking trails high on mountain ridges to the streams and waterfalls that offer spectacular fall camping, fishing, and riding, the Pocono Mountains, less than 2 hours from home create a spectacular Autumn panorama.

Fishing the Falls (Jay Lloyd)

“The colors get absolutely gorgeous. The hiking trails in the Poconos along the Delaware Water Gap are phenomenal at this time of year,” said Jack Irvin

Jack Irvin is an avid outdoorsman and Pocono resident. For relaxation and solitude in a pristine setting, he can be found with rod and reel in streams and one scenic river.

del water gap orig edit e1505744751757 Pocono Fall Outdoor Getaway

Delaware Water Gap Trail (Kathryn Lloyd photo)

“The Delaware River has so many species of fish,” said Irvin.

Jazz at Deer Head (Kathryn Lloyd photo)

But it isn’t all outdoors. At day’s end, the hamlet of Delaware Water Gap is a low-key haven that echoes to the sound of live jazz at a cozy bar after a filling meal at the 19th century Deer Head Inn.

