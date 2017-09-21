NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Oprah Winfrey Makes ’60 Minutes’ Debut Sunday On Show’s 50th Anniversary Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Oprah Winfrey makes her “60 Minutes” debut this Sunday as a special contributor as the show celebrates its 50th anniversary season.

The television icon is returning to her roots as a reporter with a look at America’s political divide.

She was recently in the studio putting the finishing touches on her first assignment.

Winfrey sat down with “60 Minutes Overtime” senior producer Ann Silvio to share what it means to work on journalism’s biggest stage.

“To be a part of this esteemed group of storytellers is one of the great honors of my career,” she said.

Winfrey appears on “60 Minutes” back in 1986 and says when Mike Wallace interviewed her, she was never more nervous in her life.

She considers that interview as a breakout moment in her career.

You can watch Winfrey’s first assignment on “60 Minutes” this Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. on CBS3.

